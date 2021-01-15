Covid in Scotland: Island outbreaks 'believed to be under control'
Covid outbreaks on a number of Scottish islands are "believed to be under control", according to the national clinical director.
NHS Western Isles confirmed 10 positive cases on Barra on Thursday, with two people being treated in hospital.
One positive case has been confirmed on Benbecula, while Orkney has one case and Shetland has four cases.
However, Professor Jason Leitch said the islands are "not seeing sustained community transmission".
He told Friday's daily briefing the Western Isles had seen no new cases in the last 24 hours.
'Fragile position'
Prof Leitch said one of the key things was whether all the positive cases could be related to other positive cases.
"The directors of public health on the islands just now believe those outbreaks are under control," he said.
"They're not seeing sustained community transmission like we are seeing across the mainland.
"That could change - we've seen how fragile the position is across the rest of the country and we keep that under constant review."
He was speaking as 2,160 new cases of Covid were detected in Scotland, representing 7.5% of the tests carried out on Thursday.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said there were 1,860 people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19, an increase of 31, and 141 people in intensive care, down one.
An additional 61 deaths of people who tested positive for the virus have been registered, bringing the total by that measurement to 5,227.
Brazil variant
Prof Leitch said the discovery of a case in the UK of a variant of the virus which was first detected in Brazil was a "concern".
A ban on travellers to the UK from South America, Portugal and Cape Verde has come into effect - although people with UK residence rights will still be able to travel, but must isolate for 10 days.
Prof Leitch said: "The Brazilian strain of the virus is a concern, as is the UK mutation, as is the mutation from South Africa.
"We expect mutations to arise, we have to respond as and when they do. We're expecting not to be able to hold back every mutation of this virus.
"The fundamental message is the way to protect yourself is to stay in the house."