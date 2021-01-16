Has Scotland been slower to vaccinate over-80s?
Scotland is receiving vaccines based on its share of the population but has its rollout to the over-80s been slower than England?
The answer appears to be yes.
But it is because it has pursued a different strategy, with Scotland making sure that care home residents and healthcare staff were at the top of the list.
On the BBC's Question Time on Thursday night, SNP MP Philippa Whitford said that more than 80% of care home residents had been vaccinated in Scotland and they were the number one priority group on the list drawn up by the JCVI, which advises on rollout across the UK.
"That top priority group, where you will save most lives, takes time," she said.
Dr Whitford said getting into care homes with the Pfizer vaccine had presented "logistical challenges".
She said: "It is much more time-consuming than lining up a lot of fitter people in a sports centre."
The Scottish government said just over 2% of the 250,000 people aged 80 or over living in the community had been vaccinated but that programme was "scaling up rapidly".
A spokeswoman said : "We targeted the earliest vaccines at those most at risk of transmission of the virus due to being more likely to be in contact with a greater number of people in a residential location.
"Since receiving the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, GP practices have started to vaccinate those aged over 80 years."
How do vaccinations compare?
The latest daily figures show 224,840 people in Scotland have received their first dose of the vaccine. This has risen by 61,637 in the first four days of this week.
The latest figures for people receiving their first dose of the vaccine (15 January) show
For the second dose the figures are:
- England - 420,510 (0.95% of the adult population)
- Scotland - 3,331 (0.08% of the adult population)
- Wales - 129 (0.005% of the adult population)
- Northern Ireland - 19,264 (1.3% of the adult population)
A Scottish government spokeswoman said the JCVI advice to prioritise the first dose of the vaccine meant "we would not expect significant numbers to receive the second dose at this time".
She said: "The JCVI models suggest initially vaccinating a greater number of people with a single dose will prevent more deaths and hospitalisations than vaccinating a smaller number of people with two doses. Those who have received their first dose, will get the second within the 12-week period."
What about the over 80s?
The daily figures do not include a breakdown of who has been vaccinated. Scotland and England now provide weekly statistics which give more detail. Wales and Northern Ireland do not provide these breakdowns yet.
The latest show the situation on Sunday 10 January.
- England - 80 and over - 1,036,605 (36% of the age group)
- Scotland - 80 and over - 18,714 (6.9% of the age group)
Overall, more than one-third of people aged 80 and over in England have received at least one dose.
In England's North East and Yorkshire region the figure is 46% - more than any other area.
In London and the East of England the figure is about 30%, which is still far higher than the 6.9% in Scotland.
In England 52% of the first dose vaccinations so far have been given to people 80 and over. For Scotland, it is 11%.
However, the Scottish government said they would all have had their first dose of the vaccine by the first week in February.
In Scotland people under 50 account for almost half of vaccinations administered up to Sunday 10 January (48.2%) while in England they were just 19.8%.
A further breakdown of the Scotland figures shows that the bulk of the vaccinations were health care workers - 101, 954 - and care home staff - 24, 908. Scotland has vaccinated more than half of its health and social care staff.
Three-quarters of those vaccinated so far are female, perhaps reflecting the make-up of the staff in the NHS and care homes.
Frontline health and social care workers are in the JCVI's priority group 2, along with all those aged 80 and over.
From this week, Scotland has begun to speed up the rollout of community vaccination for the over 80s. So the figures should look different when next week's report comes out on Wednesday.
What are the targets?
Both the UK and Scottish governments have pledged to have offered a first dose of the vaccine to all the first four JCVI groups by mid-February.
That is:
- residents in a care home for older adults and their carers
- all those 80 years of age and over and frontline health and social care workers
- all those 75 years of age and over
- all those 70 years of age and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals
In Scotland, that is about 1.4 million people. The Scottish government will need to average about 250,000 vaccinations a week to reach that target. The latest figure shows 224,840 vaccinations in just over a month (5% of the adult population).
The figures are increasing. They are currently at about 15,000 a day and "scaling up".
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman pledged: "We we will have the workforce and the infrastructure to vaccinate 400,000 people each week by the end of February."
Other targets in the Scottish government's vaccine deployment plan include:
By early March
- All those over 65
By early May
- all individuals aged 16 years to 64 years with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality
- all those 50 years of age and over