Covid in Scotland: February school return 'tall order' warns Swinney
Scotland's education secretary has warned it will be a "tall order" for schools to return on 1 February.
But John Swinney said it was "premature" to give a definitive view ahead of a formal decision next week.
Schools are currently closed to the majority of pupils because of concerns about the new strain of Covid, with remote learning being used instead.
Mr Swinney hinted the current arrangements could be extended given the continued prevalence the virus.
Asked on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme whether he thought schools would fully reopen on 1 February, he said: "I think that's a tall order to be honest.
He added: "The government will look at these questions at the Cabinet on Tuesday and the first minister will give an update to parliament, but the virus is still at a very high level in general within society and we took the view that we had to have the level of community transmission suppressed to enable us to protect the NHS."
Mr Swinney, who is also the deputy first minister, said it would be premature for him to give a decision at this stage, but that the government's overriding priority was "keeping everyone in our society safe."
The Scottish government is expected to make an announcement in the Scottish Parliament about when schools will reopen on Tuesday.
The majority of Scottish school pupils are learning from home with a combination of set tasks and online sessions with teachers.
Some pupils, such as those whose parents are key workers, are still being taught face-to-face.
