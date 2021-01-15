Tory Craig Ross suspended for 'unacceptable' remarks
- Published
The Scottish Conservatives have suspended their Holyrood candidate for Glasgow Pollok over what the party called "unacceptable comments".
It followed reports that Craig Ross described food bank users as being more at risk of diabetes than starvation.
He is also quoted in the Daily Record newspaper questioning the influence footballer Marcus Rashford has on UK government welfare policy.
The Conservatives said it was investigating Mr Ross' comments.
A spokesman added: "We have suspended this candidate and an investigation is under way.
"These unacceptable comments do not reflect the views of the party."
Mr Ross, a former lecturer at Langside College, runs a podcast in which he delivers reaction to pieces in The Guardian newspaper "from the centre-right".
In response to a Channel 4 news piece featuring foodbanks, Mr Ross is quoted in the Daily Record as saying: "If Channel 4 News is having a reasonable go at showing the reality of food bank usage, then we know that the people that they film are far from starving.
"If anything, their biggest risk is not starvation, it's diabetes."
On Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford, who has called on Boris Johnson to review the UK government's free school meals policy, Mr Ross said: "Has Marcus Rashford stood for election to anything? Not that I'm aware of."
Scottish Tory leader, Douglas Ross, has supported Mr Rashford's campaign.
The Holyrood elections are due to be held in less than four months on 6 May.