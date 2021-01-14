Richard Leonard quits as Scottish Labour leader
Richard Leonard has resigned as Scottish Labour leader, saying it is in the best interests of the party for him to stand down.
Mr Leonard said he believed speculation about his leadership had become a "distraction".
And he said he would be stepping down with immediate effect.
Mr Leonard had been leader of the party for three years after succeeding Kezia Dugdale.
In a statement, he said the decision had not been easy - but he felt it was the right one for him and his party.
He said: "I have thought long and hard over the Christmas period about what this crisis means, and the approach Scottish Labour takes to help tackle it.
"I have also considered what the speculation about my leadership does to our ability to get Labour's message across. This has become a distraction.
"I have come to the conclusion it is in the best interests of the party that I step aside as leader of Scottish Labour with immediate effect."
