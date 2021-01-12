Covid deaths in Scotland pass 5,000 milestone
- Published
More than 5,000 people have now died in Scotland after testing positive for Covid-19.
A further 54 deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours - bringing the total to 5,023.
Speaking as she announced the latest figures, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said they were a reminder of the toll the virus had taken.
And she said every death had caused heartbreak to friends, families and loved ones across the country.
Ms Sturgeon added: "Once again, I want to send my condolences to all those who have lost a loved one during this pandemic".
A further 1,875 positive cases of the virus were recorded on Monday, bringing the total since the pandemic began to 153,423.
The number of people in hospital with the virus stands at 1,717 - an increase of 53 since yesterday and higher than the peak of about 1,500 in the first wave in April.
Of these, 133 patients are intensive care units, with Ms Sturgeon saying that the virus was putting "very acute pressure" on hospitals.
The first minister also said that 175,942 people in Scotland had received their first vaccine dose by Monday.
The Scottish government has previously said it is concerned that too many people have not been following the "stay at home" rules that are in place across the whole of the mainland and some islands.
Minister have been discussing the possibility of imposing tougher rules on click and collect shopping and takeaway food, with an announcement expected to be made on Wednesday.
Retail industry representatives have described click and collect services as a "lifeline" for struggling businesses amid the forced closure of all non-essential shops.
And they said they had not been shown any evidence that click and collect was driving transmission of the virus.
Ms Sturgeon told her daily coronavirus briefing that the government may not stop click and collect services altogether.
But she added: "If we are saying to people right now that you should not be out of your home for shopping unless it is essential, then do we need to have click and collect for non-essential services instead of having that for delivery?"