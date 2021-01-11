Covid in Scotland: 'Majority' of criminal trials on hold for lockdown
The majority of criminal trials are to be put on hold while Scotland is in lockdown, the courts service has said.
Until the end of February only the "most serious" trials will proceed, to reduce the number of people needed to attend court during the pandemic.
The courts service said this would cut the overall number of criminal trials taking place in lockdown by 75%.
Non-criminal court business such as civil and family cases are to continue via video links and virtual hearings.
Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said he was "acutely aware" of the impact of delays on victims, witnesses and the accused, but said "all parts of society must step up our efforts to help safeguard health".
There have been warnings that a backlog of trials, already building before the pandemic, could now take up to a decade to clear.
The courts system has brought in a series of innovations to continue trials during the pandemic, with socially-distanced juries sitting in cinemas and more use of digital technology.
All courts are to remain open during the current lockdown, but the majority of trials are to be postponed due to concerns over a surge in infections.
Serious allegations
Only trials concerning serious allegations such as sexual offences and those involving domestic abuse and children will proceed, alongside those where the accused is already in custody.
The bulk of non-custody trials and procedural hearings will be adjourned, although "urgent" matters can still be fast-tracked.
The courts service said the "current planning assumption" was that this would continue until 28 February, although this will be kept under review.
Cases which do not involve a jury - such as criminal appeals and civil cases in the Sheriff Court and Court of Session - will continue to be conduced remotely.