Pupils in Scotland struggle to get online amid Microsoft issue
Pupils across Scotland have been experiencing problems accessing Microsoft Teams as the majority move to home learning.
A number of schools, pupils and parents have reported the technology running slowly or not at all.
It is one of the main platforms being used for remote learning with schools shut until at least the end of February.
Microsoft Teams tweeted that the issue was being investigated.
Two schools in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, said the problem was a "national issue".
Clyde Valley High School tweeted: "Our online learning provision begins today for all of our pupils. Due to the very high demand for Microsoft Teams across Scotland, there may be issues initially getting logged on or accessing some files. This is a National issue on the site and may take a little time to rectify."
Coltness High School said: "Unfortunately it appears Microsoft Teams is struggling to cope with the traffic this morning. This is across Scotland and not isolated to Coltness. Pupils and staff are having difficulty loading files. We have reported the issue and hopefully this will be resolved soon!"
After one teacher complained to Microsoft Teams on Twitter, a staff member said: "We're currently investigating an issue where some users in the UK region are unable to access Microsoft Teams. We will provide further information as soon as this is available."