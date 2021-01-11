Covid: Dubai added to Scotland's travel quarantine list
Dubai has been added to Scotland's travel quarantine list with anyone coming from the country told to self-isolate for 10 days.
The rule, which came into effect at 04:00, will also apply retrospectively for passengers who have made the journey since 3 January.
Celtic confirmed one of their players tested positive for the virus less than 48 hours after the squad returned from a training trip to Dubai on Friday.
It is not known if he was on the trip.
The Scottish government said clinicians and the local NHS health protection team were in contact with Celtic providing advice. It also confirmed that quarantine rules do not apply to sports people who have attended "elite training" abroad.
The government said the change was due to a number of positive cases being identified in passengers who had flown into Glasgow from Dubai since the new year.
It said the "preventative action" would help stem the rise in coronavirus cases.
'First defence'
Transport Secretary Michael Matheson said: "It is evident, both in Scotland and in countries across the world, that the virus continues to pose real risks to health and to life and we need to interrupt the rise in cases.
"Imposing quarantine requirements on those arriving in the UK is our first defence in managing the risk of imported cases from communities with high risks of transmission. That is why we have made the decision to remove Dubai from the country exemptions list.
"Whether or not an overseas destination has been designated for quarantine restrictions, our message remains clear that people should not currently be undertaking non-essential foreign travel.
"People need to stay at home to help suppress the virus, protect our NHS and save lives."
Joanne Dooey, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents' Association (SPAA), said: "Removing Dubai from the safe list is understandable. We believe that there has been a cluster of infections around Scots who travelled to Dubai over the Christmas and New Year period.
"Whilst we're keen to see a return to increased international travel, protecting the health of the whole country remains our key concern and we are supportive of this move."