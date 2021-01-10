Covid in Scotland: Case numbers continue to rise
Pressure on the NHS is mounting as the number of people with Covid is increasing, new figures show.
Latest Scottish government figures show 1,877 new cases of Covid were reported in the last 24 hours
A total of 1,598 people are in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, up from Saturday's figure of 1,596 patients.
The number of people in intensive care has risen from 109 to 123, the highest daily jump since October.
The daily test positivity rate is 10%, up from 8.7% on Saturday, when 1,865 positive cases were recorded.
Earlier John Swinney said the country was facing "a very alarming situation" with the virus.
Speaking on Politics Scotland, the Deputy First Minister said coronavirus does not show much sign of "abating" and he would not rule out tougher restrictions.
He said: "We're seeing case numbers which are hovering around 2,000 per day... so we've got an accelerating situation on our hands and we have to constantly review whether more restrictions are required."
Professional sport, along with manufacturing and construction work have been allowed to continue in this lockdown, whereas they were not in the first wave in March.
The deputy first minister said the meeting of the cabinet which agreed the latest lockdown saw ministers wondering if they had gone far enough to stop the spread.
Mr Swinney added: "I don't think I'm revealing a state secret when I say that the debate within cabinet was not whether we were going too far but whether we were going far enough."
A total of three deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours but these figures are lower at weekends because register offices are generally closed.