Scotland's papers: Hospitals' 'crisis' and vaccine rollout fears

Coronavirus dominates the front pages with The Sunday Tines warning the NHS is facing the worst crisis in its history due to the surge in Covid patients.

The Herald on Sunday focuses on concerns the Covid vaccine rollout is not going fast enough. Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, however, has said that to date Scotland has vaccinated more people proportionately than England.

The Mail on Sunday has the same story and quotes a UK government source as claiming the Scottish government is "behind the curve" in the nationwide rollout.

The Scottish Sun has a report where it claims a nurse from Lanarkshire held a children's birthday party on the first day of the latest lockdown.

Dominating the front of the Sunday Express is a photo of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh who have received their Covid-19 vaccinations. They were vaccinated at Windsor Castle.

The Sunday National carries calls from experts that May's Holyrood election should go ahead despite concerns about the impact of the pandemic on turnout.

The Sunday Mail splashes with calls to legislate to change care home visiting rights during the pandemic.

Away from Covid, The Sunday Post highlights fears about the impact that the new Brexit deal with the EU is having on the fishing industry.

The Scotland on Sunday front page features calls to ban Donald Trump from visiting Scotland.