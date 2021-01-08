Covid in Scotland: Students' return to universities delayed
- Published
Students have been urged to stay at home after plans for their return to Scottish universities were delayed until at least the end of February.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the staggered return to accommodation and study would be extended.
Learning and teaching will be online only for the vast majority of students until at least the end of February.
The only exceptions will be subjects where remote study is not possible, such as for student nurses or doctors.
"That means if you're a student you should stay at home rather than travelling back to your campus or term-time accommodation," Ms Sturgeon said.
"Any students who have remained on campus will be fully supported by their institution.
"However, the vast majority of university students should stay at home rather than travelling back to university and should be learning online over the next period."
She added that the government would keep the measures "under close and ongoing review".
Ms Sturgeon said the "vast majority" of college students would also continue to learn online.
The University and College Union Scotland said the move was "welcome news".
The Scottish Greens said students should not be made to pay for accommodation which they would not be using over the next two months.
Ross Greer MSP said: "Their providers should be issuing rent waivers and if they do not, the Scottish government should compel them to do so."
Scottish Conservative education spokesman Jamie Greene said the government "must urgently deliver rent refunds to students who will now suffer financially through no fault of their own".
Plans for a staggered return to universities had been announced by the Scottish government after a testing system was put in place to allow them to return home for Christmas.
There was controversy over coronavirus cases in halls of residence around the country when students arrived at university in September.
Hundreds of students tested positive for the virus at the start of the term, and thousands had to self-isolate in halls.