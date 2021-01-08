Calls about unwanted pets rise by more than 130%
Calls to an animal welfare charity from people seeking to give up unwanted pets have risen by more than 130%.
Between 1 September 2020 and 5 January this year, the Scottish SPCA received 476 calls. There were 205 calls in the same period in 2019/20.
Calls about unwanted dogs increased by 103% from 105 to 213, and those for cats by 151% from 61 to 153.
The SSPCA said it had expected the situation following "an explosion" in demand for pets in 2020.
Last year's months-long coronavirus lockdown, and the months that followed, were marked by high demand for dogs, cats and other pets as people found themselves spending more time at home due to travel and other restrictions.
SSPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: "We predicted an increase in unwanted animals last year after an explosion in demand for pets among people at home due to the pandemic."
He said a "generation of puppies" had grown up with their owners being at home for most of the day, before relaxed restrictions later in 2020 led to many of the dogs being left alone longer because their owners returned to work and other pre-lockdown activities.
Mr Flynn said: "Once that situation changes it can be hard for a dog to adjust and this can lead to behavioural issues and separation anxiety.
"These issues can lead to dogs being destructive and it is at this point many owners considering giving their pet up.
"What they don't realise is that the dog is acting this way because of its own experiences not because of any ingrained issue."
The SSPCA said that so far there had been no sign of an increase in unwanted pets being abandoned, and appealed to potential pet owners to carefully consider their plans.
Mr Flynn said: "It is heartbreaking to see a healthy animal which loves their family given up because the owners have lost interest or not considered how their circumstances may change."