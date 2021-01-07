Covid in Scotland: Where will I get my vaccine?
By Andrew Picken
BBC Scotland News
- Published
The much anticipated community rollout of coronavirus vaccines is under way with an army of vaccinators ready to issue jabs.
Pentland Medical Centre near Edinburgh was among the first GP practices to start vaccinating the over-80s with a wider rollout starting on 11 January.
By the end of the programme everyone in Scotland over the age of 18 will have been offered a Covid vaccination.
More than 1,100 locations will be used for the unprecedented NHS initiative.
GP surgeries
The majority of people are likely to get their Covid jab at their local medical practice, although acute and community hospitals also appear on the Scottish government's list of vaccination locations.
This includes the Louisa Jordan coronavirus hospital in Glasgow.
The Scottish government has modelled a "likely workforce requirement" of about 1,400 vaccinators with 600 support staff for the programme but those administering the vaccines will not just be GPs or nurses.
Hundreds of other NHS workers, including dentists and optometrists, have signed up to help out.
Scores of community centres and village halls across the country have also been earmarked as vaccination hubs.
But more unconventional locations are also on the NHS list, including a former Topps Tiles shop in Elgin as well as a warehouse and two churches in Orkney.
Two events spaces, Motherwell Concert Hall and The Event Complex Aberdeen, are also being considered for use as vaccine centres.
Sports centres
A number of popular sports centres are also on the Scottish government's list of vaccination centres to be used once the programme is fully up and running.
In the south west of the country this includes Lockerbie Ice Rink and the Palmerston Park stadium belonging to Scottish Championship club Queen of the South.
Elsewhere, Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park and the Dewars ice rink centre in Perth are also on the vaccination centre list.
In addition, the Time Capsule in Coatbridge is one of the leisure centres being used.