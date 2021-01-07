Scotland's papers: 'Anarchy in the USA' and over-80s vaccine delay

Scotland's papers: 'Anarchy in the USA' and over-80s vaccine delayPublishedduration1 hour agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage caption"Anarchy in the USA" declares the i newspaper, after thousands of Donald Trump supporters surrounded Congress and breached security barriers. A woman who was shot during the riot has died, according to local police. The i is one of several papers to picture armed police barricading the door to the chamber of the House of Representatives against the protesters.image captionThe same headline appears on both the Metro and the Scottish Daily Mail. The Metro said the protesters' "last bid" to overturn election results "failed" - and carries a photo of Donald Trump "saluting" his supporters at a rally in Washington.image captionDonald Trump urged supporters to "take back our country" before they "stormed the Capitol", reports the Mail. Police said that at least one pipe bomb was discovered in the grounds, according to the paper. It adds that a number of officers were injured and taken to hospital.image captionThe Times reports the protesters stormed the "heart of American democracy". It says they overran police who drew their guns to defend the House, as Democrats and Republicans "pulled on gas masks and sheltered under desks" and staff "hid in offices". The paper adds that shots were fired in Capitol grounds and one woman was left with "critical chest injuries after being hit in the neck".image captionThe Daily Telegraph says democracy was "under siege" as Trump supporters stormed the building on Wednesday. Some managed to get inside and roam the corridors of Congress, it adds. Earlier that day, Mr Trump addressed a large crowd for more than an hour, urging them to march and repeating his unfounded claims that he had lost the election through voter fraud. The paper also reports that GPs in Scotland have urged people to think carefully before making an appointment in order to help them deliver as many vaccines as possible.image captionMeanwhile, The Herald's focus is the rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 80. The paper says the programme could face delays as GPs have yet to be vaccinated themselves - and "do not feel safe" bringing elderly patients into practices from next week.image captionThe Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow has been redirecting ambulances because of an "overwhelming" number of coronavirus patients, according to The Scotsman. The paper says unions have warned that staff are at breaking point.image captionCare homes in the north east of Scotland have been graded as "weak" by the Care Inspectorate following unannounced visits in December, reports the Evening Express. There have been 15 deaths and more than 70 cases at Deeside Care Home in Cults, and 12 deaths and more than 100 cases at Inchmarlo House near Banchory.image captionThe National leads with criticism of Boris Johnson after saying that a £4.6bn UK support scheme to help firms in lockdown has no new money for Scotland. Scotland was initially expected to get £375m under the scheme - however the Scottish government said it later learned the funding was part of cash already guaranteed by the UK government to the devolved administrations under the Barnett Formula, which is expected to total £8.6bn for Scotland in this financial year.image captionThe Courier reports on a driver who admitted causing the death of his passenger's baby following a crash in Fife. Stephen Stennett, 23, had a head-on collision with a van on the B9157 near Kirkcaldy on 3 October 2018.image captionCriminals are using an "encrypted app" in order to sell drugs in Scotland, according to the Daily Record. The paper says gangs are using the technology to "flood Scotland" with large quantities of heroin, cocaine, super-strong cannabis and ecstasy.image captionThe Press and Journal leads with the death of a 77-year-old man after a fire broke out at a caravan park in Aberdeenshire. Three fire crews attended to extinguish the blaze at a static caravan, finding the man's body inside, the paper reports.image captionBoris Johnson's claim that the Scottish government could not have rolled out vaccines had it not been for the "strength of the UK" behind it makes the Scottish Daily Express front page. The paper says the prime minister accused the SNP of trying to ignore the fact that both the Pfizer and Oxford vaccine programmes were only possible because of the UK economy.image captionA spending "black hole" of tens of millions of pounds is on the horizon for Glasgow City Council, according to the Glasgow Times. The paper says that Scottish government cuts, inflation and a drop in income could lead to another council tax rise and potentially "damaging" cuts to council services.image captionThe Daily Star says "the clap's back" as Clap for Carers returns, under a new name of Clap for Heroes. The weekly applause for front-line NHS staff and other key workers ran for 10 weeks during the UK's first coronavirus lockdown last spring. It will be back from 20:00 GMT on Thursday.

And the Edinburgh Evening News reports that a proposal for an international race track at Musselburgh Lagoons is being put forward by The Sunbeam Trust, set up by retired Peebles businessman Bob Jamieson.