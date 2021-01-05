Scotland's papers: 'New year nightmare' as latest lockdown begins

Scotland's papers: 'New year nightmare' as latest lockdown beginsPublishedduration8 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe start of tough new lockdown restrictions forbidding people from leaving home for non-essential reasons is on the front page of nearly every paper. The Scotsman reports that fears over hospitals being overwhelmed sparked the move.image captionThe race between the rollout of the vaccine and the virus spreading makes the front page of The Scottish Sun.image captionThe prospect of people being fined if they are found to be out of their home for non-essential reasons makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Express.image copyrightHeraldimage captionThe Herald reports on the surge in Covid cases in the last two weeks which has prompted the increased restrictions on Scotland's mainland.image captionThe 'new year nightmare' is how the Scottish Daily Mail characterises the latest lockdown while reporting that schools are going to be closed until at least February.image captionThe Metro highlights the target of having 2.5m people in Scotland vaccinated by May.image captionThe Daily Telegraph reports Nicola Sturgeon's comments that the new measures are needed to suppress the spread of the virus.image captionThe i newspaper brands the latest restrictions as "Lockdown 2: the worst sequel yet".image captionThe Times highlights that, at the current rate of infection, the number of Covid patients requiring hospital treatment would outstrip available beds by five to one next month.image captionThe National reports Nicola Sturgeon's comments that the "devastating" new lockdown curbs cannot be avoided.image captionCeltic flying to Dubai on a training camp makes the front page of the Glasgow Times. The paper carries criticism of the move including Deputy First Minister John Swinney describing it as not a good idea.image captionThe Daily Star carries comments from a Scottish government spokesman that the trip to the United Arab Emirates should be looked at by the SFA.image captionThe Daily Record splash is about Scottish MP Margaret Ferrier being charged by police after she admitted using public transport while infected with Covid-19.image captionThe Courier focuses on the latest lockdown and reports that the nationwide Covid situation is worse than in March.image caption"Tough days ahead" warns the Aberdeen Evening Express as it splashes on the tightening of the Covid rules.image captionA picture of a near deserted Royal Mile in Edinburgh makes the front page of the city's Evening News newspaper.image captionThe Press and Journal describes the latest clampdown on movement as "lockdown misery".image captionAway from coronavirus, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports on an attempted murder in the city.Daily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph