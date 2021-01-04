Covid in Scotland: Scots ordered to stay at home in new lockdown
- Published
People in Scotland are to be ordered to stay at home until the end of January amid a fresh Covid-19 lockdown.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said new curbs would be introduced at midnight in a bid to contain the new, faster-spreading strain of the virus.
She said a "steeply rising trend of infections" was putting "significant pressure" on NHS services.
And she said without further curbs, hospitals could breach capacity within three to four weeks.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
