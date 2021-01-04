Covid in Scotland: Oxford vaccination rollout to begin
People in Scotland are to begin receiving doses of the second Covid vaccine to be approved in the UK.
The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine programme will be rolled out less than a week after it was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
It comes as the Scottish cabinet is set to meet to consider rising Covid cases.
The first minister has said Scotland "must take all steps to slow spread while vaccination progresses".
Figures released on Sunday showed that a further 2,464 people had contracted Covid-19.
Figures for hospital admissions and deaths over the holiday weekend will not be published until Tuesday.
The new vaccine will initially be available in the hospitals that have been delivering the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, and new community settings will be able to deliver the jabs from 11 January.
People will be contacted by their health board when it is their turn to be vaccinated.
'A way out'
Nicola Sturgeon tweeted on Sunday: "We, like other countries, are in a race between this faster spreading strain of Covid and the vaccination programme. As we work to vaccinate as quickly as possible, we must also do more to slow down the virus - to save lives and help the NHS care for all those who need it."
"All decisions just now are tough, with tough impacts," Ms Sturgeon wrote. "Vaccines give us a way out, but this new strain makes the period between now and then the most dangerous since start of pandemic."
The Scottish government's emergency resilience committee heard on Saturday that "quick and decisive action is needed" as the new variant of the virus was becoming the dominant one in Scotland.
The Oxford vaccination marks a major turning point in the pandemic and will lead to a massive expansion in the UK's immunisation campaign, with enough to vaccinate 50 million people already on order.
It is easier to transport and store than the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which needs cold storage of about -70C.
'Millions' of doses
The UK government has said 530,000 doses of the Oxford vaccine will be available to the UK from Monday, with "millions due by the beginning of February".
Scotland will ultimately get an 8.2% share of these vaccines, based on its population.
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where the vaccine was developed, is expected to be among the first sites to administer it on Monday morning.
More than 50,000 people in Scotland have already received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
They include frontline health and social care staff, care home residents and staff, and those over 80.
Both vaccines require two doses to be administered with an interval of between four and 12 weeks.
Previously the advice was for the vaccines to have a four-week gap between doses.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) then recommended as many people as possible in the top priority groups should be offered a first dose as the initial priority.