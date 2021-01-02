Scotland's papers: 'Dangerous' Covid surge and council tax time bomb

Scotland's papers: 'Dangerous' Covid surge and council tax time bombPublishedduration29 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightThe iimage copyrightScottish Daily Mailimage copyrightThe Daily Telegraphimage copyrightThe Heraldimage copyrightGlasgow Timesimage copyrightDaily Star of Scotlandimage copyrightScottish Daily Expressimage copyrightThe P&Jimage copyrightThe Courierimage copyrightThe Scottish SunDaily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph