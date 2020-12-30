Covid in Scotland: Daily cases hit record high of 2,045
Scotland's newly-reported positive cases of Covid-19 have risen by 2,045 - the highest logged on a single day since mass testing began.
A total of 43 deaths of people who tested positive for the virus have been recorded, although registrar's offices are closed over public holidays.
Hospital admissions are at 1,133 while 69 people are in intensive care.
The whole Scottish mainland is in the highest level of restrictions in a bid to contain a new strain of the virus.