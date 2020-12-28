Covid in Scotland: Confirmed cases pass 120,000
- Published
Almost 1,000 positive tests for Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of confirmed cases to more than 120,000.
The average number of new cases per day has been rising steadily following a spike of infections before Christmas.
The percentage of people testing positive in Scotland has also been higher than 12% for the past two days.
National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch urged people not to delay their test if they had symptoms.
Scottish government figures show that 967 cases were reported on Monday, taking the total during the whole pandemic to 120,891.
The number of deaths following a positive test remains at 4,416, but no update is being given on this figure between 25 and 28 December.
Hospital and ICU figures will also not be updated until 29 December.
The "positivity rate" reached 12.3% on Sunday - the highest it has been during the second wave of the pandemic and a significant rise on recent weeks.
The rate is important because the World Health Organisation says the percentage of positive test results is a key measure when assessing the status of a Covid-19 outbreak within a country.
Although the rate fluctuates daily, a two-day period above 12% is notable.
The Scottish government said Covid-19 testing centres were open as normal over the Christmas period and people should not put off getting a test if they have symptoms.
Delaying tests would "hamper efforts" to tackle a new variant of the virus which is believed to be much more transmissible.
Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership said cases linked to an outbreak in Wigtownshire had more than doubled over the last two days.
The new strain of the virus has been identified as part of this outbreak, which has grown from from 64 cases on Boxing Day to 142 on Monday.
New restrictions
Prof Leitch said it was "paramount" people did not delay getting a test.
"Getting tested also helps to give us the up-to-date data on how Covid-19 is spreading, which we need to tackle the virus," he said.
"If people delay that testing then they are potentially putting other people at risk.
"So if you have a high temperature or fever, new continuous cough or a change in sense of smell or taste, you should self-isolate and please book a test immediately."
All of mainland Scotland moved into the toughest level of coronavirus restrictions on 26 December.
Millions of people are now living under level four curbs - the highest of the country's five-tier system of anti-virus measures.
The change means non-essential retail and hospitality have been closed and additional travel restrictions imposed to curb a new strain of the virus.
The restrictions are due to be reviewed in three weeks.