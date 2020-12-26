Warnings as storm Bella moves in on Scotland
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Scotland as Storm Bella sweeps in from the Atlantic.
Forecasters are warning of high winds and heavy rain.
The warnings are in effect from 09:00 until midnight on Boxing Day and cover much of the west of Scotland north of Glasgow.
According to the yellow warning, the weather front is likely to result in localised flooding and could cause travel disruption.
The area affected stretches from Cape Wrath down to Helensburgh.
Meanwhile for the Southwest, it is predicted to be a very windy day with severe coastal gales possible.
The arrival of Storm Bella will bring further downpours and winds of up to 60-70mph in exposed coastal locations.
It follows relatively calm and cold conditions across the UK on Christmas Day, which saw early morning snowfall recorded in some areas - with the weather service declaring it a White Christmas.