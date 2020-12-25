Christmas babies: Festive baby boy joy for Scottish family
An Ayrshire couple have an extra Christmas present after welcoming a baby brother for their three daughters.
Baby John James McClung is the fourth child of Danielle Sievewright and Billy McClung from Kilmarnock.
The special delivery made his way into the world at 00:27 at Ayrshire Maternity Unit weighing 7lb 4oz.
He is believed to be Scotland's first Christmas baby and joins sisters - nine-year-old Myley, seven-year-old Madeline and five-year-old Daisy.
In the east of the country, Kim and Donald Dallas welcomed their bundle of Christmas joy in the early hours.
They have not yet chosen a name for their boy, who was born at 04:10 at the NHS Lothian birthing centre in Edinburgh, and weighed in at 9lb 2oz.
At the same time as the Dallas birth, Karlijn Kuipers and her partner Alasdair Fowlie welcomed their own Christmas miracle.
Also born at 04:10, but at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert, their baby girl is also patiently waiting for a name.