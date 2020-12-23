Covid: Baby girl becomes Scotland's youngest death
- Published
A child under the age of one has died with Covid-19 in Scotland, official figures show.
The death of the baby girl is the youngest Covid death in Scotland and the only one under the age of 15.
National Records of Scotland (NRS) counts all death certificates that mention Covid-19, even if the person has not been tested for the virus.
The baby's death was registered between 14 and 20 December along with 202 others that week.
In total, 6,298 death certificates in Scotland have mentioned Covid-19 since the outbreak began in March.
About 75% of all these deaths are of people aged 75 or over, with 15% in the 65-74 age group.
Excess deaths reach record total
The latest NRS figures also show that the total number of "excess deaths" in 2020 is now the highest for at least 40 years.
Excess deaths are counted above an average from the last five years.
There have been 62,415 deaths from all causes so far this year, compared with a five-year average of 57,833 - an excess of 4,582.
There were 57,692 deaths last year, with just 627 excess deaths.
Since the first Covid-19 deaths were registered in Scotland on 17 March there have been 6,399 excess deaths, but the number of deaths in the first weeks of 2020 was below average which makes the overall figure lower.