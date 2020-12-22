Nicola Sturgeon 'broke Covid rules at funeral'
Scotland's first minister has apologised for breaching Covid rules by taking her face mask off at a wake.
The Scottish Sun has published a photograph of Nicola Sturgeon standing talking to three people at a social distance, but with her face uncovered.
She was attending a wake after the funeral of a Scottish government civil servant who died with Covid.
Ms Sturgeon had been wearing a tartan mask and is said to have taken it off briefly as she was leaving the venue.
The funeral was held in Edinburgh last Friday.
In a statement released to the BBC, the first minister said: "Last Friday, while attending a funeral wake, I had my mask off briefly. This was a stupid mistake and I'm really sorry. "I talk every day about the importance of masks, so I'm not going to offer any excuses. I was in the wrong, I'm kicking myself, and I'm sorry."
