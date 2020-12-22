Scottish level four rules 'may be strengthened'
- Published
The top level of Covid-19 restrictions in Scotland may need to be strengthened further to contain the new strain of the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has warned.
The whole Scottish mainland is to move into level four from Boxing Day due to concerns about the new Covid variant.
The first minister said this was "essential" to protect the NHS and contain the faster-spreading virus.
And she said consideration must be given to whether the current level four rules were sufficient to do the job.
The government is to narrow the definition of "essential retail" - forcing hardware shops and garden centres to close - while guidance urging people to stay at home as much as possible may be put down in law.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.