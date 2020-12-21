Covid in Scotland: Schools to remain open this week, says Swinney
Scotland's schools are "safe" and pupils due in this week should be attending, the deputy first minister has said.
John Swinney said the prevalence of the virus in Scotland was much lower than other parts of the UK.
The education secretary also told BBC Scotland he wanted to "stick" to 18 January as the date for face-to-face learning to restart after the holiday.
The EIS teaching union had called for schools to be closed this week.
The union's general secretary Larry Flanagan said there needed to be a "firebreak" either side of Christmas.
"One of the issues around this new variant would appear to be that particularly teenagers are involved in the transmission chain," he told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme.
"That's why in Kent and London, even before we identified the new variant, they were looking to close schools because teenagers seem to be fairly critical now."
Mr Flanagan said a "major rethink" on how education was delivered would need to be carried out if teenagers were found to be critical in spreading the virus.
But Mr Swinney said it was the Scottish government's "highest priority" to maintain school education for children and young people in Scotland.
"The loss of schooling and interaction of that type is damaging for children and young people and that is the strongest public health advice that we've got," he told BBC Scotland.
The education secretary said parents should not be keeping their children at home for the last few days of term if they were due in school.
"Today Scotland has, comparatively speaking, very low levels of coronavirus compared to other parts of the UK - 115 cases per 100,000 in Scotland, 625 per 100,000 in Wales 467 per 100,000 in London," he said.
"Our schools are safe. So children and young people that should be going to school for some days this week... should go to school."
'Firm action'
The delayed start to the spring term was announced by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Saturday as she outlined the tightening of restrictions over Christmas and a level four lockdown for mainland Scotland from 26 December.
Ms Sturgeon said "firm preventative action" was needed after the emergence of a faster-spreading strain of coronavirus.
Pupils will now resume learning from 11 January remotely, with face-to-face schooling not starting until at least 18 January. Vulnerable children and the children of key workers will return on the originally scheduled term start dates.
But Mr Swinney said the dates would be kept under review.
"I want to stick to 18 January and we will be reviewing the situation as we go into the new year, to monitor the cases, to look at the evidence in front of us and to take the right and appropriate decisions to make sure that our schools are operating on a safe basis," he said.
'Significant impact on children'
Scotland's children and young person's commissioner, Bruce Adamson, has warned that any closures to school should be limited and kept under review.
"The coronavirus pandemic is a public health emergency for Scotland, but since schools first closed in March I have been clear that this is a children's human rights emergency as well," he said.
"In order to tackle coronavirus we must support the government's focus on the right to health - and, indeed, the right to life - but we must do everything in our power to mitigate the significant impact on children."