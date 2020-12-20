More than 900 new Covid cases recorded in Scotland
- Published
A total of 934 new Covid cases were reported in Scotland on Sunday- a sharp increase on the 572 cases reported on Saturday.
But the Scottish government said the variation in the number of cases may have been down to a technical issue.
In a note posted alongside the daily case number update, it said "issues with data transfer" at two NHS board labs may have affected the figures.
Sunday's increased number could be due to "a catch-up of a backlog of data".
"Testing figures may have been affected due to issues with data transfer from NHS Grampian and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde labs over the weekend," it said.
"Additionally, it appears that the increased number of new cases today (when compared with yesterday) may be due to a catch-up of a backlog of data."
Three more deaths linked to coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours. These figures are often lower at the weekend because of registration delays.
It brings the death toll under this measure - of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days - to 4,283.
The latest statistics show 111,546 people have now tested positive in Scotland, up from 110,612 the previous day.
The daily test positivity rate is 5.1%, up from 4% on the previous day.
Of the new cases, 274 are in Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area, 142 in NHS Lothian, and 128 in NHS Grampian.
There are 1,061 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up 28 in 24 hours.
Of these patients, 58 are in intensive care, an increase of five.