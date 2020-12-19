Scotland tightens Covid rules at Christmas
Covid restrictions will only be relaxed for one day at Christmas and mainland Scotland will be placed under the tightest restrictions from Boxing Day.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said "firm preventative action" was needed after the emergence of a faster-spreading strain of coronavirus.
It had originally been planned to ease restrictions across the UK over five days between 23 and 27 December.
But the relaxation will now only apply on Christmas Day.
Travel to and from other parts of the UK will not be allowed over the festive period.
Tougher level four rules will apply across mainland Scotland from 26 December.
And schools will return later than originally planned after the Christmas holidays.
Ms Sturgeon said they should resume from 11 January, with learning taking place online until at least 18 January.
