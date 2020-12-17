Covid in Scotland: Pandemic 'changing lives' of young people in Drumchapel
As part of the BBC's Our Lives series, I went back to where I grew up - Drumchapel in Glasgow - to find out how the pandemic has affected the ambitions and the mental health of young people there.
Ryan McIlhagga, 22
Being at home more over lockdown left 22-year-old Ryan McIlhagga thinking about his childhood trauma.
"At a young age, I lost my sister and mum to suicide and that impacted me a lot growing up," Ryan says.
"As I got older and things were getting better, my brother then passed away through suicide."
Ryan, who had been working as a chef, struggled with the Covid lockdown earlier this year and turned to alcohol.
"There were days I wouldn't even speak to anyone, I would just sit in silence and stare at the wall," he says.
"Looking back and thinking how bad it was, I'd hate to think somebody else is like that."
Whenever he needs support, Ryan visits his gran from a safe distance.
"She is everything to me," he says. "It hurts me not getting to see her properly."
Ryan is now keen to highlight mental ill-health to help others.
"I'm getting better and things are moving on," he says.
"It can be hard for people to get the motivation to go out and do something - but even a walk around the park helps. It isn't impossible to be happy."
Becky, 17, Abbie, 17, and Craig,16
Socially-distanced selfies are the new norm at Drumchapel High School and students there are taking new safety measures in their stride.
"It takes two seconds to hand-sanitise. It's not really as difficult as everyone thinks," says 17-year-old Becky.
The sixth year pupil and her classmates are considering the impact coronavirus has had on their future plans.
"It's changed my life on quite a big scale because my main goal was to go into real estate and start my own firm but people aren't going to go about buying houses," says 16-year-old Craig.
"I'm now going to go to college and get a barbering course and hopefully that goes well."
Seventeen-year-old Abbie is hoping to secure a place at university but is worried about the scrapping of Higher exams next year.
"I might not get the grades I want," she says. "When you say you're from Drumchapel, it's a lot harder to achieve your goals. You have to work so much harder so there is a lot of pressure on us."
Becky agrees that stereotypes are a big issue for locals.
"Everybody's gave Drumchapel a name for itself but that's not what it's like," she says.
"I would say Drumchapel is amazing. I really would."
Kirsten Watson, 24
At the crack of dawn, Kirsten Watson does star jumps in her mum's back garden.
The personal trainer built her business there one dumbbell at a time.
"I didn't have the cash behind me to get started so I worked two jobs and saved up to buy the equipment bit by bit," she says.
Despite a successful start, the 24-year-old has recently watched her client base decline due to the pandemic, leaving her forced to consider other work.
"Some of my regulars have lost their jobs and people see this as a luxury so they're holding back now," she says.
"My bills don't stop - I have to look elsewhere. I'm absolutely heartbroken."
The fitness fanatic says that her quieter days leave her "without a sense of purpose".
"It's never about how much I'm earning or how much is in my bank. I just want to make a difference to other people's lives," she says.
Gary Livingstone, 26 and son Gary, 5
Gary Livingstone spends his free time playing pool at the Men Matter Scotland support group.
The chef struggles with anxiety but says his five-year-old son - also called Gary - "keeps him on his toes".
"One day I can be on top of the world and the next day I want to stay in a wee bubble," he says.
"How can you live your life like that as an adult and have a full-time job and function? You'd get the sack - I've lost a few jobs because of it."
The 26-year-old believes that disadvantaged communities like Drumchapel have been hit hardest by the pandemic.
"A lot of families have got next to nothing. Some people have not got TVs so were they staring at the walls for four months? And people wonder why mental health has become a big issue and a big problem," he says.
"I'm lucky, when this is over I've still got a full-time job to go back to."
Despite the difficulties of this year, Gary says the group's support has left him feeling positive about the future.
"I actually wake up now and look forward to my day," he says.
"I just feel good about life now. I'm happy with the Gary I'm becoming."