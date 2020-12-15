Covid in Scotland: Tougher virus restrictions for three council areas
Three Scottish council areas are to have tougher coronavirus restrictions imposed from Friday in a bid to reverse rising numbers of cases.
Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and East Lothian will all move from level two to level three of the five-tiered system.
It means people will no longer be allowed to travel outside of their own council area unless it is essential.
Pubs, cafes and restaurants will have to stop serving alcohol and must shut at 18:00.
And indoor entertainment venues such as cinemas, bingo halls and amusement arcades will also have to close.
All of the country's other 29 council areas will remain in their current levels, including Edinburgh - which had been pushing to be downgraded from level three to level two.
It means there will be 21 local authorities living under the level three rules when the changes come into force, including the 11 across western and central Scotland which were downgraded from the highest level four category last week.
Only four - Angus, Argyll and Bute, Falkirk and Inverclyde - remain in level two.
The Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, Highland, Moray, Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles are all in level one, with no councils currently in the lowest level zero tier.
All of the levels will be reviewed again next Tuesday as a precaution ahead of the festive period.
Case numbers in Aberdeen have increased from 76 cases per 100,000 to 122 over the past week, and in East Lothian from 69 per 100,000 people to 116.
The increase in Aberdeenshire has not been quite as sharp, but cases there are also rising.