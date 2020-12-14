People in Scotland told to 'cut down contacts' before Christmas
- Published
Scots have been urged to "cut down on unnecessary contacts" now if they plan to meet up with relatives at Christmas.
Rules on household meetings are being eased for five days over the festive period, allowing up to eight people from three households to meet indoors.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said those who choose to do this should cut contacts now to be as safe as possible.
She said the "best Christmas gift we can give family and friends" is to "keep our distance and keep them safe".
Ms Sturgeon also urged people not to hold office Christmas parties, saying they present a "real risk of transmission".
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.