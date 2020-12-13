Covid in Scotland: Positive cases rise by 800
A further 800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in Scotland - making a total of 106,170 cases.
Two more virus-related deaths were also recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number under the measure to 4,111.
Hospital admissions were at 1,015 on Sunday with 47 patients in intensive care, the Scottish government said.
It comes as vaccinations for the virus are due to begin being administered in care homes on Monday.
There had been fears that elderly residents would not be able to receive the first batch of doses due to logistical challenges, however the government confirmed large doses could be "packed down" and sent directly to care homes.
In recent weeks there have been a number of Covid outbreaks in Scottish care homes.
On Saturday NHS Fife confirmed a number of residents had died at Lomond Court Care Home in Glenrothes, with 26 residents and 22 staff testing positive.
It followed a number of deaths at Canmore Lodge Care Home in Dunfermline earlier this week.