Four men arrested over anti-lockdown protest
- Published
Four men have been arrested and charged following an anti-lockdown protest in Edinburgh.
A group of about 70 marchers moved from outside the Scottish Parliament to the first minister's official residence at Bute House on Saturday.
Police Scotland said marches were currently illegal under coronavirus measures.
The men, aged 37, 31, 53 and 31, are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
Some of those marching held up signs promoting conspiracy theories about the virus.
Police said they had taken appropriate action against the march.
Ch insp Murray Starkey said: "Today people marched in contravention of legislation.
"We would urge people to find alternative ways to protest, such as online and on social media.
"Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, only using enforcement as a last resort.
"Our response today has been measured and appropriate."