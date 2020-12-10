Edinburgh Airport boss criticises FM's summer holiday advice
- Published
The boss of Edinburgh airport has accused the first minister of "campaigning" against the aviation industry.
Gordon Dewar spoke out after Nicola Sturgeon warned she would not book a summer break "right now".
The airport chief executive said that without further support, the sector faced a very bleak future.
The Scottish government said was doing what it could with limited resources to support the travel sector.
Mr Dewar, the chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, was giving evidence to the Scottish parliament's Covid committee a day after Ms Sturgeon urged travellers to remain cautious.
At her daily Covid briefing on Wednesday, she warned the months ahead remained "quite uncertain, and added: "I wouldn't right now be booking a holiday."
Mr Dewar said her comments were a further blow to the beleaguered travel industry.
"Yesterday, the first minister actively called for people not to book their summer holidays next year," he said.
"We've got the first minister campaigning against our industry."
Mr Dewar said Edinburgh Airport was currently operating at just 5% of last year's passenger numbers and had made 250 staff - a third of its workforce - redundant.
He also criticised the Scottish government's plans for rolling out the Covid vaccine, saying the airport had offered its expertise in passenger flow and dealing with large numbers of people - but this had been rejected.
Based on the designs he had seen for vaccination rollout, he claimed there was "an extremely high probability" that by March there would be vaccines available in fridges across Scotland with "no method of delivering them while people are still dying of Covid".
He said the airport had offered to design and run a vaccine delivery programme which would run at the "pace and scale" required.
Mr Dewar said: "Unless we get the vaccine deployed by early summer and late spring, we're actually going to be facing a 29-month winter.
"And let me tell you there are very, very few of the companies in that sector that will survive that."
He added: "The way things are going we won't have an aviation industry this summer."
Mr Dewar was questioned on new genomic evidence from the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) which suggests new strains of Covid brought to the UK via foreign travel helped trigger the second wave of the pandemic.
He replied: "I had a look at that and what it certainly demonstrates is that quarantine didn't work."
He said quarantine arrangements, which require incoming passengers to self-isolate for 14 days, were failing as only about 65% of travellers are observing the restrictions.
Mr Dewar argued that a better solution would be to make greater use of testing of travellers.
"We've spent the last three months, nearly four now, trying to agree and implement a robust aviation testing regime," he said.
"Hurdle after hurdle has been thrown at us and put in our way."
While the airport has a testing system in place, he said, it is mainly to service the pre-flight requirements of other nations.
He said: "We are still the only country in Europe - and I repeat that, the only country in Europe - that is not using a testing regime to support and make flying safe again."
He also called for a year-long holiday on the air passenger duty tax to encourage airlines to continue offering flights to Scotland as their fleets reduce.
'Not true'
A Scottish government spokesman said Mr Dewar's claims were "simply not true".
He said: "It is precisely because we value the aviation and travel sector so much that the current measures won't be in place for a moment longer than is necessary to protect public health and stop transmission of the virus.
"We absolutely do not underestimate the impact Covid-19 has had on the industry, which is why we are the only government in the UK to offer rates relief to the sector.
"Our decisions on testing and quarantine throughout this pandemic have been informed by clinical and scientific advice to minimise the risk to public health - while we have not yet made a decision, we are not yet satisfied that moving from quarantine to testing would provide enough protection."
He said the Scottish government was doing everything it could with the limited resources available to support the travel sector through the current crisis.