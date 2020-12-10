Scotland's papers: Brexit stalemate and Santa 'not essential travel'Publishedduration18 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage copyrightDaily Telegraphimage copyrightDaily Expressimage copyrightThe Timesimage copyrightThe Heraldimage copyrightDaily Recordimage copyrightEvening Telegraphimage copyrightThe Courierimage copyrightDaily StarDaily RecordThe HeraldThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalThe TimesDaily MailDaily ExpressDaily StarEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening Telegraph