Covid in Scotland: Second wave caused by summer holidays
- Published
The origins of many of the second wave of Covid infections in Scotland can be traced to countries outside the UK, a new expert report has said.
At the daily media briefing Prof Jason Leitch, Scotland's National Clinical Director, said the lockdown eliminated the majority of the first wave strains.
He said the report demonstrated that whole new strains were introduced.
It said many cases could be traced to summer holidays and other travel abroad in July and August.
The new reports were written for the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) by members of the COG-UK Consortium.
By studying the genomic history of Covid they confirmed about 300 different strains were detected in Scotland during the first wave.
Prof Leitch said the report showed that the March lockdown, which lasted until the start of July, was successful in "all but eliminating" the virus.
However, the study identifies travel to Europe as the trigger for the second wave.
New Zealand-style travel ban
Prof Leitch said: "This report allows us to say that the lockdown in the first part of the year, that you all played such a huge part in, did get Scotland incredibly close to eliminating the virus in our communities.
"But as we opened up, inevitably, people began to travel across the UK, internationally on summer holidays and other travel abroad, new strains were imported again into Scotland."
Proft Leitch said that scenario "will always be the case" unless Scotland introduces a New Zealand-style travel ban.
On the lessons of the report, he said: "We have learned that once as a society we are allowed to travel again, we brought fresh new strains into Scotland which started our second wave."
A separate study focuses on Wales, which Prof Leitch said has a "very similar Covid history" to Scotland.