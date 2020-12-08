Covid in Scotland: Staggered return for university students
- Published
The return of students to universities after Christmas will be staggered over at least a six-week period, Scotland's education secretary has said.
John Swinney told the Scottish Parliament that most undergraduates would resume their studies at home.
They should then only return to campus when told to do so by their university.
The aim is to prevent a repeat of the coronavirus outbreaks in halls of residence when students started their courses earlier this year.
Mr Swinney said students should "voluntarily reduce their social interaction two weeks before they come back to university and two weeks after they come back to university to try to minimise the risk".
Students will also be offered lateral flow testing as part of their return to university.
These tests are currently being used as students prepare to head home for the Christmas break.
Mr Swinney said the steps were being taken because of the "high number of people" who would be moving around the country when universities return.
He told MSPs: "At the start of the new term, universities' return will be staggered over at least six weeks.
"With some limited exceptions, undergraduate students will restart their studies at home, at the normal beginning of term, and should only return to campus and their term-time accommodation when asked to do so by their university."
College students, who tend not to move away from home to study, are being asked to return as planned after the festive period.
Matt Crilly, the president of the National Union of Students in Scotland, said the announcement had come "too late in the day, without the necessary detail and accompanying guidance".
He said the union was seeking clarity to ensure that students were not left out of pocket for rent on accommodation they could not use.
Alastair Sim, the director of Universities Scotland, said discouraging students from returning to their accommodation could potentially lead to "major cost implications at a time when institutions are under very serious financial pressure".
He added that a staggered would require "urgent adaptations to timetables and teaching resources to give students the learning experience they deserve".