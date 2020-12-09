Covid in Scotland: Government sets out pandemic spending plan
- Published
The Scottish government has outlined how it has allocated millions of pounds of extra funding to tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has told MSPs that £600m has been put aside for health and social care, while £570m is earmarked for business support.
There is also more money for transport, local councils, courts and the police.
It is the latest tranche of £8.2bn received from the UK Treasury since the crisis began.
Ministers have faced accusations from opponents of "hoarding" some of the funding and of being too slow to get financial help to businesses hit hard by Covid restrictions.
The Scottish Hospitality Group has claimed pubs and restaurants in Scotland have received lower levels of support than in other parts of the UK.
However, Ms Forbes insisted: "From the outset, I have ensured that the money we receive is distributed as quickly as possible to where it is needed most."
"Our decisions have provided vital additional resources to our NHS, schools and other public services, they have kept our transport system running and provided much needed financial support for businesses impacted by the pandemic."
Ms Forbes laid out the government's latest spending allocations in a letter to Holyrood's Finance and Constitution Committee.
In it, she says:
- About £600m has been provided to health and social care, supporting vaccinations, test and trace, the £500 payment promised to staff, free school meals over the school holidays and the self-isolation support grant
- Another £570m is allocated for support for business and the wider economy, including local business support packages and the newly self-employed hardship fund
- About £500m will support transport and to plug holes in budgets for bodies including Police Scotland and the Scottish Courts
Ms Forbes has also put £330m to one side as a contingency "to ensure we are in a position to provide further support to health and businesses, including for issues arising from Brexit, as it it is required over the coming months".
She added: "Our limited borrowing powers mean we do not have flexibility to increase spending to meet demand and therefore must manage our expenditure - much of which is demand led so cannot be accurately calculated in advance - within the consequentials provided."
Since Ms Forbes published the Scottish government's budget in February, it has been revised twice.
In May £3.6bn of Barnett consequentials (money coming to Scotland as a proportion of UK government spending) was allocated, and in September plans for a further £2.4bn were laid out.
However the sum received from the UK government has increased again since September - to a total of £8.2bn.
A recent report by the University of Strathclyde's Fraser of Allander Institute highlighted uncertainty about the allocation of the additional cash.
It said that it was "possible" that about £1bn of funding for 2020/21 was "uncommitted... but there is significant uncertainty about the size of this number."
It goes on to say that the Scottish government has indicated it does not intend to publish a comprehensive analysis of its funding allocations for the remainder of the year until the budget revision in February.
Miss Forbes is expected to announce a further package to support businesses through the winter in Holyrood later.
Meanwhile, the Scottish Conservatives will bring forward a vote to call for increased grant support for businesses.
The party's economy spokesman Maurice Golden said: "The money is there for the SNP to give out extra funding....the SNP needs to get this money out to Scotland's hospitality sector and give pubs a fighting chance this winter."