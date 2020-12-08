Toughest Covid restrictions to be eased in Scotland
All 11 areas living under Scotland's toughest level four coronavirus restrictions are to be downgraded to level three, it has been confirmed.
The move means that non-essential shops and many other businesses across much of western and central Scotland will be able to reopen from Friday.
More than two million people have been subject to the level four restrictions since 20 November.
Infection rates in all 11 council areas have fallen since then.
