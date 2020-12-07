Covid in Scotland: Sturgeon confirms level 4 restrictions will end on Friday
The 11 Scottish council areas which are subject to the highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions will exit level four on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.
The first minister said a decision on the levels that each region will be placed in will be taken on Tuesday.
Health Secretary Jeane Freeman had said on Sunday that "all options are on the table" for the areas, before revising her comments later in the day.
Ms Sturgeon confirmed the councils "will all come out of level four".
She said it was likely that most of the areas - which are in west and central Scotland - would drop into level three.
Ms Sturgeon said the government would take a "cautious" approach to alert levels.
