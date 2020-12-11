BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 4 - 11 December

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 4 and 11 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs that can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightBill Wright
image caption"I took this shot of a robin perched on the edge of the White Cart Water in Pollok Park on a lovely, frosty morning," said Bill Wright.
image copyrightJulia Alexander
image captionLoch Maree and Slioch as the light was fading after "a beautiful Sunday afternoon", said Julia Alexander who sent in the image.
image copyrightIain Donnachie
image captionA grey seal pup yawning, or maybe laughing at its own joke, in a picture taken at St Abbs by Iain Donnachie.
image copyrightHelen MacDonald
image captionSunrise at Tobermory on Mull. "The sky was incredible," said Helen MacDonald, who took this shot.
image copyrightJen Scott
image captionJen Scott's view from Beinn Mhor in Argyll. She said: "It was such a magical morning - everything was sparkling with frost, and as we climbed we saw the mist creep into the valley below where a herd of highland cows were grazing."
image copyrightHugh Kinnear
image captionHugh Kinnear captured this sunrise over the Brahan Estate at Easter Moy in Ross-shire.
image copyrightSteve Rawson
image captionSteve Rawson’s photograph of the view from the top of Craig Fonvuick above Killiecrankie, looking east towards Beinn a’Ghlo and Ben Vrackie.
image copyrightStuart Cowper
image captionA Fedex Boeing 777 transiting across the moon as the aircraft flew from Cologne to Indianapolis in Stuart Cowper’s image taken from his back garden in Perth.
image copyrightBryce Wilson
image captionBellahouston Park’s elephant sculpture on a foggy day in Glasgow in a picture by Bryce Wilson.
image copyrightCathy Watts
image captionCathy Watts, from Glenelg, took her picture from halfway up the Mam Ratagan Pass and looking back across Loch Duich.
image copyrightChris Bell
image captionChris Bell, from Strathblane, loved the jumping dog in this picture captioned Antics on Auchineden Hill.
image copyrightDave Merchant
image captionDave Merchant captured sunshine coming through the mist at Rouken Glen Park in Glasgow.
image copyrightLouise Anderson
image captionA foggy Loch Morlich with snowy Cairngorms behind in Louise Anderson's picture taken on a "beautiful winter's day".
image copyrightDerek Quinn
image captionStirling Castle Cemetery photographed by Derek Quinn from Tillicoultry.
image copyrightLinda Poll
image captionLinda Poll, from Spean Bridge, captioned her picture of deadwood covered in vegetation at Leanachan Forest, as Gorilla in the Moss.
image copyrightMuhammed Shahid
image captionMuhammed Shahid’s atmospheric photo of Glasgow from his walk on Kilpatrick hill.
image copyrightKaty Whitelaw
image captionKaty Whitelaw's morning view from Dumyat in the Ochil Hills.
image copyrightTony Hammock
image captionTony Hammock said an easterly airflow created these wave clouds over Loch Nell, Argyll. He took the image at dusk, just below freezing, with the mist rising from the water adding to the surrealistic effect.
image copyrightShaunagh Hendry
image captionShaunagh Hendry, from Forres, encountered these friendly reindeer on a trip to Aviemore to get her skis fixed.
image copyrightSam Murray
image captionSam Murray captured this striking sunset at Lossiemouth on the Moray coast.
image copyrightNeil Webb
image captionNeil Webb's macro picture of frost on his car one chilly morning in Glasgow.
image copyrightHolly Fairfull
image captionHolly Fairfull took this image at Milngavie Reservoir. She said: "The layers, silhouettes and light from the low winter sun made for a lovely picture."
image copyrightGeoff Der
image captionThis tufted duck caught Geoff Der's eye among the wildfowl in the pond at Gartnavel Hospital in Glasgow.
image copyrightBryony Cullen
image captionSunset in Kinross. Bryony Cullen, who took the photo, said: "Absolutely stunning colours. A spectacular evening."
image copyrightBill Cameron
image captionA stunning Lochaber panorama taken above Ardgour by Bill Cameron.
image copyrightColin MacPhail
image captionColin MacPhail was on his way to Skye for work when he took this shot of Eilean Donan Castle.
image copyrightFiona Macdonald
image caption"Sunrise at the bridges," Fiona Macdonald captioned her image of the Forth crossings.
image copyrightMegan Kirkaldy
image captionThe sun setting on Loch Linnhe from Caol shore with the bright lights of Fort William on the hillside. The picture was taken by Megan Kirkaldy.
image copyrightJulie Morrison
image captionJulie Morrison snapped this robin that had been following her while out in Strathaven.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

