BBC News

Scotland's papers: Brexit talks 'to the wire' and Covid tiers

Published
image copyrightThe Times (Scotland)
image copyrightScottish Daily Mail
image copyrightScottish Daily Express
image copyrightThe Daily Telegraph
image copyrightDaily Record
image copyrightScottish Sun
image copyrightGlasgow Times
image copyrightThe Herald
image copyrighti Scotland
image copyrightThe National
image copyrightThe Scotsman
image copyrightThe Courier
image copyrightP&J
image copyrightEdinburgh News
image copyrightEvening Telegraph
image copyrightDaily Star Scotland
  • Daily Record
  • The Herald
  • The Scotsman
  • The Scottish Sun
  • The National
  • The Times
  • Daily Mail
  • Daily Express
  • Daily Star
  • Edinburgh Evening News
  • Glasgow Evening Times
  • Aberdeen Evening Express
  • Dundee Evening Telegraph