Covid in Scotland: 22 new coronavirus deaths confirmed
- Published
A further 22 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours.
There are currently 965 people in hospital with a positive Covid test and 64 of those are in ICU.
Scottish government figures show the total number of positive cases in Scotland has risen by 777 since Friday, which is 4.5% of those tested.
NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde has 210 new cases, while there are 149 in NHS Lothian and 117 in NHS Lanarkshire.
The remainder of the positive cases are split between the other eight mainland health boards.
It comes as the first doses of the new Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vacccines are set to arrive in Scotland.
The first minister said last week that it was expected the first jabs could be administered in Scotland on Tuesday 8 December.
The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has said the vaccine - which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness - is safe to roll out, and immunisations for people in priority groups will start within days.
The UK government has already ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people, with two shots each.
Second dose
About 800,000 doses of the vaccine are expected to be available in the UK next week, with about 65,500 being made available for Scotland.
Half of the initial supplies of the vaccine that arrive in Scotland in December will be held back for the second dose.
The Scottish government has bought 23 ultra-low temperature freezers to store the vaccine.
They will be based at all major acute hospitals across the country and on Scotland's islands.
It has been confirmed care home residents in Scotland will be able to receive the vaccine from 14 December.
There had been fears that homes would not be able to receive the first batch of doses due to logistical challenges caused by the vaccine having to be stored at -70C.
But Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said on Thursday that confirmation on how the vaccine can be transported and stored meant it would now be possible to deliver them to care homes.