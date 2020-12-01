Covid in Scotland: Level three move expected for north east councils
Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are expected to move to level three when Scotland's Covid-19 alert levels are reviewed.
Public health officials recommended the move following an increase in cases across NHS Grampian.
The first minister has stressed that the 11 areas under level four - the harshest restrictions - will remain there until 11 December.
Each local authority's position in the five-level system of measures is reviewed every Tuesday.
When levels largely remained unchanged last week, Nicola Sturgeon said the government must follow a "cautious approach".
Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, told BBC Scotland he was informed that Aberdeen city and Aberdeenshire could be moved to level three during a meeting with Deputy First Minister John Swinney.
He said he had defended the city's current level two position and hoped this would be considered ahead of a final decision being made on Tuesday.
A move to level three would be "devastating" for businesses and bring "economic harm" to the area, he added.
It comes after an investigation was launched into Covid cases linked to an Aberdeenshire food plant.
On Monday it was revealed that a further 37 people across the NHS Grampian area had tested positive for coronavirus over 24 hours.
There are currently 54 patients in north east hospitals - six of them are in intensive care.
A Scottish government spokeswoman said: "At this point no decision has been made about the review."
What about other councils?
Scotland moved to a five-level system of localised restrictions in November, with the aim of suppressing the virus in high-prevalence areas but allowing more freedom in places with fewer cases.
Significant changes have since been phased in, with 11 councils around Glasgow and west and central Scotland moving to level four, the top tier of measures.
East Lothian moved down to level two last Tuesday, but plans for Midlothian to make the same move were scrapped amid concerns about a rise in infections.
Ms Sturgeon said she was "hopeful" that both Dumfries and Galloway and Argyll and Bute could drop to level one in the coming weeks.
She also welcomed an improvement in Edinburgh's numbers, but said a "sustained downward trend" was required before measures in any area could be eased.
Numbers to watch
Across the whole of Scotland, the average number of new cases every day is no longer rising and appears to have peaked towards the end of October.
However, there are still significant areas of Scotland where cases are on the rise and this remains a concern for the Scottish government as it attempts to slow the spread of the virus.
The infection rate in North Lanarkshire has mainly been declining since mid-October. The rate also now appears to be going down in Glasgow after several weeks at "stubbornly high" levels - as ministers have repeatedly noted.
However, there is no such decline evident in Renfrewshire, which has seen fluctuating rates between 200 and 300 cases per 100,000 since early October.
South Lanarkshire, which reached almost 400 cases per 100,000 people in October, has shown a sustained decline in infections since then.