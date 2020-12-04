BBC News

Your pictures of Scotland 27 November - 4 December

Published

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 27 November and 4 December. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

image copyrightRoss Andrews/Jade Hewat
image captionJade Hewat and Ross Andrews captured this dramatic shot of the Commando Memorial at Spean Bridge, Lochaber.
image copyrightGraeme McCartney
image captionFancy seeing ewe here: "Caught these clever sheep sheltering from the rain on Lewis," said contributor Graeme McCartney.
image copyrightHeidi Obern
image caption"Christmas bales on display at Brake in Shetland," said contributor Heidi Obern. "Some Christmas cheer after a long year!"
image copyrightSteven Reid
image captionReindeer, centre: Steven Reid from Invergordon took this photo of the UK's only free-ranging reindeer herd at the Cairngorms Reindeer Centre.
image copyrightKirsty Mackay
image captionKirsty Mackay from Kinross said she "took advantage of one of nature's own photo frames" with this picture taken from a bird hide at Loch Leven.
image copyrightFiona Watson
image captionFiona Watson from Braco enjoyed a "perfect day" with her husband and two friends, when she took this photo on Craig Rossie.
image copyrightRussell Lee
image captionRussell Lee captured this dramatic shot outside the family cottage in Grantown on Spey.
image copyrightCarol and Joey
image captionTractor beam: Carol and Joey spotted this early morning scene on a walk in East Fife.
image copyrightRoy Mitchell
image captionNuts about you: Roy Mitchell from Perth photographed this hungry squirrel.
image copyrightAlison Duncan
image captionPeek-a-coo: "On a sunny St Andrew's Day, this wee chap in Glasgow's Pollok Park peeked out for a close-up," said Alison Duncan from Shawlands.
image copyrightLaurence Bews
image captionHaving a swell time: Laurence Bews took this photo on Stonehaven beach on Saturday morning with his children Finlay and Freya.
image copyrightStuart Lilley
image captionStuart Lilley captured the first snow of the season in this churchyard in Laggan, Newtonmore.
image copyrightMichael O'Kane
image captionMichael O'Kane from Bridge of Earn took this photo at the top of Moncreiffe Hill, Perth.
image copyrightBernie Gajos
image caption"I took this (picture) of the demolition of Howdenburn School, Jedburgh, just as the digger was "framed" by the rainbow," said contributor Bernie Gajos.
image copyrightHeather Shand
image caption"This photo was taken on a walk up Sgurr na Lapaich in Glen Affric. The frosty morning was very atmospheric but the summit had clouded over by the time we reached it," said Heather Shand.
image copyrightGerry McDowell
image captionGerry McDowell captured this impressive scene on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Glencoe.
image copyrightjacki gordon
image caption"Living in a tier 4 area means that I can't enjoy my regular jaunts to the Ayrshire coast," said Jacki Gordon from Glasgow. "Thoughts of the Ailsa Craig inspired me to create my own using another treasured and long-standing icon in Scotland."
image copyrightGillian Frampton
image captionGillian Frampton took this touching photo during sunset at Ardverikie estate.
image copyrightGillian Cowie
image captionStag night: This photo of a royal stag in the Glen was captured by Gillian Cowie just outside Whitebridge in the Highlands.
image copyrightIan Lamb
image captionVane glorious: "I spotted this weathervane depicting a fireman and thought it appropriate with the background of a fiery sky which even included some "Smokey" clouds," said Ian Lamb from Arbroath.
image copyrightLizzie Boyd
image caption"A picture of a yellow tea rosebud covered on frozen raindrops, snapped on my mobile phone in my mother-in-law's garden in Blairgowrie this morning after a heavy frost overnight," said Lizzie Boyd. "It looked as if it had been sugar-crusted."
image copyrightIan Mulvey
image caption"Autumn behind us as we move into winter" was Ian Mulvey's description of this photo at Port Seton Harbour, East Lothian.
image copyrightHeather Smith
image captionAbove the law: Heather Smith took this picture of four-year-old son Joshua enjoying the view of the Bass Rock after a climb to the top of North Berwick Law.
image copyrightAlex McSorley
image captionThere's been a murder: Alex McSorley said: "As I returned home last night I couldn't resist the awesome sunset over Kelso with the trees and the crows in the foreground. The crows don't half make a lot of noise prior to flying off for the evening in their hundreds."
image copyrightSean Blake
image captionSean Blake used a long exposure to capture swirling light trails through this Anstruther street.
image copyrightMark Reynolds
image captionMark Reynolds took this photo of an old farm barn "shivering as a winter's sun sets over the Great Glen."
image copyrightFraser Stewart
image captionAudrey and Fraser Stewart came across this highland beast "hanging out with his mates" on the scenic road from Applecross to Torridon.
image copyrightChris Asensio
image captionChris Asensio submitted this photo of bathers braving the cold at Portobello beach.
image copyrightMaxine Stevens
image captionMaxine Stevens took this photo of Tarbat Ness Lighthouse just after sunset. She said: "I went to see the full moon rise but that didn't happen due to cloud, but I was lucky enough to see this beautiful scene instead."
image copyrightLaura McQuade
image captionLaura McQuade from Lennoxtown captured this misty morning scene from the Campsie Fells on a walk with her dog Lyra.
image copyrightGordon Patton
image captionSpectacular sunsets were particularly popular with this week's contributors. Gordon Patton took this shot of horses being brought in, next to Tentsmuir forest in Fife.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

All photos are subject to copyright.

Related Topics

  • Photography