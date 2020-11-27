Covid: Travel fine figures revealed by Police Scotland
- Published
Police Scotland issued 33 fixed penalty fines during the first five days of the country's tough new Covid travel restrictions.
Figures released by the force reveal nine fines were handed out in the Lothians and Scottish Borders.
The other hotspots were Greater Glasgow and Lanarkshire, which both recorded eight offences.
People living in level three or level four areas should only leave their council areas if deemed "essential".
Last Friday more that two million people across 11 council areas were moved to level four, while another 10 local authority areas are currently in level three.
Fines start at £30, doubling to £60 if they are not paid within 28 days. Repeat offenders can face fines of up to £960.
'Last resort'
The Scottish government said the new travel laws, which cover western and central parts of the country, were needed to prevent the virus spreading to areas where it is less prevalent.
Police Scotland said officers would not be routinely stopping vehicles, or setting up road blocks, and that enforcement would only be used as a "last resort".
The statistics for fixed penalty notices linked to the travel regulations, cover the period from 18:00 last Friday to Wednesday.
Multiple offences were only recorded in two other police divisions. In Tayside there were two fines give out, while in Renfrewshire & Inverclyde there were also two.
The total was made up by single fines issued in North East, Forth Valley and Ayrshire.
The force's weekly Covid-19 bulletin also shows police issued a total of 392 fixed penalty notices - including the travel regulation fines - in the week to 25 November and made 37 arrests.