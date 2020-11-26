Covid in Scotland: Christmas bubbles 'should be kept to eight people'
Christmas "bubbles" of three households in Scotland should contain no more than eight people, the Scottish government has said.
The rule is part of the government's guidance for Christmas which temporarily relaxes some Covid-19 restrictions for five days.
Children under the age of 12 will not count towards the total number of people in the bubble.
The easing of Covid rules will apply across the UK between 23-27 December.
A UK-wide deal was agreed on Tuesday to permit people to meet up in "bubbles" over the festive period.
But Nicola Sturgeon has that said the "default advice" and "safest position" was still that people should avoid contact.
The Scottish government says a two-metre distance should be kept between people from different households - even if those households are staying in the same home.
However, children under 12 will be exempt from the physical distancing rules.
Bubbles in Scotland can only gather in a private home, outdoors or at a place of worship.
