'Glasgow's tallest building' plan to be unveiled
- Published
Plans for a 30-storey tower block in Glasgow city centre are being unveiled as part of a public consultation.
Developers Watkin Jones Group are proposing to demolish Portcullis House on India Street at Charing Cross to make way for the new structure.
The firm plans to construct a build-to-rent and co-living development comprising 825 units, including shops, a cafe and a co-working space.
If delivered, the development could be the tallest building in Glasgow.
Co-living is a community-based housing model with shared communal areas, amenities and even meals.
Portcullis House was built in the 1970s and later became home to HM Revenue and Customs.
Full details on the proposal go live at 09:00 via the project website.
With public consultations suspended because of the pandemic, a digital consultation event will be held between 15:00 and 20:00.
Any suggestions for changes during the public consultation will be included in a report accompanying future applications.
Watkin Jones Group has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN) to Glasgow City Council, informing of their intent to submit a planning application following a consultation period of at least 12 weeks.
It purchased Portcullis House in August 2020 after the office block was put up for sale in May.
The firm said that subject to planning, the development will be completed in 2024.
Iain Smith, Group Planning Director from Watkin Jones, said: "We're thrilled to be giving the public the chance to view our proposals for Portcullis House and provide feedback.
"BTR and co-living offer high-quality rented accommodation at competitive prices to a wide-ranging demographic. There is huge demand in Glasgow for this model which offers long-term security of tenure, combined with the flexibility of renting."