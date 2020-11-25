Scotland's papers: Christmas bubbles and Scot's Bake Off success

Scotland's papers: Christmas bubbles and Scot's Bake Off successPublishedduration35 minutes agoshareSharenocloseShare pagelinkCopy linkAbout sharingimage captionThe Scotsman leads with the story that Covid-19 restrictions will be eased across the UK over Christmas to allow three households to mix for five days. The newspaper also pictures Edinburgh student Peter Sawkins, who was crowned winner of Channel 4's Great British Bake Off on Tuesday evening.image captionThe Herald reports that Christmas bubbles of three households can mix indoors, but will not be allowed to visit pubs or restaurants together.image captionThe Times carries a warning from scientists that the Christmas relaxation of Covid rules will cost lives and could risk another lockdown. The paper also pictures Peter Sawkins, who at 20 years old has become the youngest ever winner of Bake Off.image captionThe Daily Telegraph says the relaxation of Covid rules, which will allow travel within UK, comes after a deal was struck between the UK's four nations.image captionThe Christmas "bubble" rules will be in place from 23-27 December and will cover England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, reports the i newspaper.image captionThe Daily Mail calls the deal the "12 rules of Christmas" which came about after a "rare piece of UK-wide cooperation", but adds that the relaxation of restrictions means Britain can enjoy some "festive cheer".image captionThe Daily Express says Scots are still being urged to "err on the side of caution" despite the easing of rules over Christmas.image captionThe Sun also says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged families to think carefully before travelling at Christmas and meeting up with other households.image captionThe Press and Journal says three will be the "magic number" this Christmas as the same household limit is agreed across the UK.image caption"Christmas bubbles are all wrapped up" is the headline on the front page of The Courier, the newspaper saying a family Christmas is now back on the table after the UK's four governments "hammered out a truce".image captionStudent Peter Sawkins was feeling like a "giddy kid" as he became the first Scots winner of the Great British Bake Off, reports the Daily Star.image captionThe National says the UK prime minister is waging a "culture war" on Scots, reporting comments from a former Labour first minister who has "hit out" at Boris Johnson for ignoring calls for a second independence referendum.image captionThe Daily Record leads with its special report into child poverty in Scotland, which the papers says was supposed to have been eradicated by 2020 and calling it a "stain on our nation".image captionA serial drink driver who crashed his car while almost six times the limit "could have killed many people", reports the Evening Express.image captionThe Evening Express says a "lotto lout" has been locked up for attacking his wife.image captionThe Edinburgh Evening News has the story of a patient who says they phoned a GP surgery 400 times in one day, but was still not able to get through.image captionThe Glasgow Times leads with the story of a "top football agent" who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.